Ariel Winter showed her puffy body while taking the sun at the beach
Ariel Winter showed her puffy body while taking the sun at the beach


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-02 20:13:52

Even though Ariel Winter has starred in quite a number of films and series, her most popular project is certainly the 2009–2020 mockumentary family comedy series «Modern Family» where she performed the role of Alex Dunphy. It was very hard for the star to leave the company of actors who have become almost like a family to her, including Sarah Hyland, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet.

another Ariel's long project was the 2012–2018 animated television series «Sofia the First». The actress voiced Sofia in 109 episodes. Despite her eternal problems with weight loss, Ariel Winter is not ashamed to show off her body. Numerous of her nude photos can be found on the Internet.

Recently, Ariel Winter's fans have shared a truly intimate photograph of the actress on Instagram. She is standing at the beautiful seaside wearing only a bra and bikini. The star looks very sexy but she definitely needs to lose several pounds.

Even though Ariel Winter is a little overweight, her fans still love her and even call her a goddess.

