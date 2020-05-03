 News > Arnold Schwarzenegger


Grandpa Terminator: Arnold Schwarzenegger sang a song for his donkey
© Instagram / Arnold Schwarzenegger

Grandpa Terminator: Arnold Schwarzenegger sang a song for his donkey


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-03 15:16:33

The 72-year-old Sylvester Stallone's friend, American actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger touched fans with a new video with his donkey Lulu. At the same time, he shared some happy news along with Maria Shriver and his three sons!

«Iron Arnie» who also became famous for his height of 1,88 meter, took to Instagram and posted a video where he was singing to his pet and feeding it with yummy things. As Schwarzenegger said, his donkey had a birthday on that day and she turned one year old.

This video caused a storm of emotions among Schwarzenegger's followers. «How beautiful she is,» «Animals are sometimes much better than people,» «Lulu has a wonderful life,» «You definitely need a baby,» «Our Terminator will soon become a grandpa,» users wrote, meaning the pregnancy of Arnold's daughter Katherine.

As you know, the other day Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt announced that they were expecting their first common child. Chris himself also brings up a seven-year-old son from his first marriage to Anna Faris.

Just a few months ago, «Iron Arnie» admitted he wanted grandchildren for a long time, but was not going to put pressure on any of his children. None of his five descendants have children, although some of them are married.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...