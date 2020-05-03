© Instagram / Arnold Schwarzenegger





Grandpa Terminator: Arnold Schwarzenegger sang a song for his donkey





The 72-year-old Sylvester Stallone's friend, American actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger touched fans with a new video with his donkey Lulu. At the same time, he shared some happy news along with Maria Shriver and his three sons!

«Iron Arnie» who also became famous for his height of 1,88 meter, took to Instagram and posted a video where he was singing to his pet and feeding it with yummy things. As Schwarzenegger said, his donkey had a birthday on that day and she turned one year old.

This video caused a storm of emotions among Schwarzenegger's followers. «How beautiful she is,» «Animals are sometimes much better than people,» «Lulu has a wonderful life,» «You definitely need a baby,» «Our Terminator will soon become a grandpa,» users wrote, meaning the pregnancy of Arnold's daughter Katherine.

As you know, the other day Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt announced that they were expecting their first common child. Chris himself also brings up a seven-year-old son from his first marriage to Anna Faris.

Just a few months ago, «Iron Arnie» admitted he wanted grandchildren for a long time, but was not going to put pressure on any of his children. None of his five descendants have children, although some of them are married.