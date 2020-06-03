© Instagram / Arnold Schwarzenegger





Arnold Schwarzenegger: “The protesters are asking us to be better”





«The Terminator» star has shared his opinion about what is going on in the country saying that the people protesting in the streets don't hate America, they want to make white people better.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his role in the 1984 movie «The Terminator»

In his recent post on Instagram, Arnold Schwarzenegger justifies the actions of the protesters in the streets of America saying that they do this not because they hate their country, but because they want white people to be better. Arnold is sure, «They are asking on behalf of our fellow Americans who no longer have a voice: Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many others». Do you agree with the actor's thoughts?

In one of his latest interviews, Arnold Schwarzenegger declares that all human beings have equal value. The only way we can eliminate hatred is to face it head on, which is not always comfortable due to the stereotypes. The celebrity even gives an example of behavior to Donald Trump in the current situation.