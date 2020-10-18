© Instagram / Arnold Schwarzenegger





Arnold Schwarzenegger fights inequality in the country. Check out his methods





Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced on social networks that he's deeply worried about the issue of inequality in the USA. Thus, he has found a way to fight the problem.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is definitely a legendary actor; however, he has not always been a good husband. The celebrity was married to Maria Shriver for 31 years and gave got four children: one daughter and three sons. However, Arnold had a love affair with his housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena who got pregnant and gave birth to their Joseph. Arnold kept his illegitimate son in secret for many years but once his wife Maria learned about the story she filed for divorce. Fortunately, the actor managed to save his marriage but in 2017 the couple still divorced.

© Instagram / Arnold Schwarzenegger





In his recent post on Instagram, Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote that he wants to see equality in his country. Thus, he is currently hosting a summit on race and equity on October 16, 17 and 18. That's not «just a summit with talk». The 38th Governor of California believes that it's high time for action, so he invites everyone to tune in Friday-Sunday. The link can be found in his bio. Arnold's follower appreciate his fight for such a vital opportunity to change the world. Many of them want Arnold to be the President of the USA.

On his Twitter page, Arnold Schwarzenegger said that both Republicans and Democrats are speaking at the summit. In his opinion, equality is not a political issue. Americans should not see enemies in one another. Schwarzenegger is grateful to Professor Erroll Southers and Professor Shaun Harper for being his partners in this job.