Arnold Schwarzenegger's son decided to follow in his father's footsteps





Patrick responsibly observes anti-quarantine regulations and does not take off his mask even while working on the simulators.

27-year-old Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, showed on the social network that he did not waste time in quarantine and worked hard on his figure in one of the gyms in Los Angeles.

The young man posted a video and photo showing him doing sports.

At the same time, the guy demonstrates his torso, since he only works in shorts, and shows that he seriously took up sculpting his body. True, he is still very far from the legendary father who bore the title «Mr. Olympia».

Despite active sports, at home Patrick sins with a love of sweets. On his social media page, he often tests ice cream, telling his 1.4 million subscribers which one tastes better and which one is better not to even try.

Patrick Schwarzenegger followed in the footsteps of his stellar father and from the age of 13 began acting in films, trying to get out of the shadow of the famous parent. At first, these were minor roles, but gradually the directors noticed a promising actor and began to offer him serious images. So, in 2017, viewers saw the artist in two projects - the films «To the North» and «The Long Way Home». Patrick's heroes - Caleb and Sergeant Ben Hayhurst - were remembered by the audience, and film critics noted the actor's professional growth and his unmistakable fit into the characters' characters.

He then starred in the romantic drama Midnight Sun, which was released in 2018.

He is currently involved in two films - the sci-fi thriller Warning and the comedy-drama film Moxie directed by Amy Poehler. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of both films was postponed.

Patrick is the first-born of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was born in the marriage of the actor to journalist Maria Shriver. At the time of his appearance in the family, the daughters of Maria Catherine Eunice and Christina Maria Aurelia were already growing up. When Patrick was 4 years old, he immediately had 2 brothers - his own Christopher Sargent and his half-brother Joseph Baena.

The guy received an excellent education and is now one of America's most eligible bachelors.