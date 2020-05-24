© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Ashley Benson declared she has a new wife! Who is she?





These days, Ashley Benson wished a happy birthday to her «wife Larry» on her official Instagram page. Let's find out more about the person.

Ashley Benson has been in a romantic relationship with model Cara Delevingne for about two years but it seems their love story has come to an end. First, Ashley was spotted dating and kissing rapper G-Eazy. Then, she called another lady «her wife». Does this all mean the breakup of one of the most stable celebrity couples?

Actually, Ashley Benson has left the following post on her Instagram: «Happy birthday to my wife. My Larry. My ride or die. Peanut butter to my jelly.» This message was designed for her close friend, Sara Planco. In her post, Ashley writes that no one makes her laugh harder than Sara does, not Cara. The couple of Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne was always dynamic and harmonious, which is why Ashley's fans are very disappointed with the news about their split.

Ashley Benson is known to have collaborated with G-Eazy in the music field lately. There is certain evidence that Ashley has moved on to the rapper. Here's the video telling the story of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's breakup, as well as Cara's reaction to the rumors about G-Eazy dating her girlfriend. In brief, Cara does not want to reveal the truth behind their relationship.