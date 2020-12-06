© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Ashley Benson boasts her sports abilities. Why is she hanging with her head down?





Ashley Benson has shared a few intriguing photos on her Instagram page. Does she boast her sports abilities or is she suffering? Why is her sexy body hanging down!

Ashley Benson has been dating model Cara Delevingne for almost two years. There is information that the couple even got married illegally in Las Vegas. However, their love story did not last long, since Delevingne convicted Benson of cheating on her with Benson's former boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy. They started as collaborators but as a result turned to lovers. G-Eazy starred in drama series «Pretty Little Liars». Cara Delevingne, though, does not seem to miss her ex-girlfriend. Instead, she started a love affair with singer Halsey.

Ashley Benson has shared a unique photo of herself on her Instagram page. It seems she is standing on her head but in reality she is hanging her head down with her legs being fixed up! Nevertheless, not everyone can repeat the trick! Ashley is a strong and fit woman! Her caption says, «Morning workout with Alo Yoga». How hot Benson looks!

Last month, Ashley Benson gave her valuable pieces of advice on how to survive puberty on the Ellen Show. She revealed some secrets of her sexual life! Check out the video!