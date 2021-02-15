© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Ashley Benson and G-Eazy split





The couple dated for less than a year.

A couple of days ago, actress Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy sparked breakup rumors by unsubscribing from each other on Instagram (yes, successful and successful ones do that too), and now the source of E! News «exclusively» confirmed the pair's break.

Benson and G-Eazy started dating last May, shortly after the actress split from model Cara Delevingne. The couple began their relationship loudly by releasing a joint cover of Radiohead's «Creep».

After the paparazzi often caught them during romantic walks. «A lot of those around them thought Ashley and Gee were just having an affair, but they take each other very seriously.

They have been inseparable for several months and now mostly live together, «a source told E! in October. In December, G-Eazy congratulated the Pretty Little Liars star by writing, «Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson, I love you to the moon and back.»