© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Rapper G-Eazy and Ashley Benson split





Rapper G-Eazy, 31, and actress Ashley Benson have split up after nine months of dating. This was confirmed by sources close to the couple. Both the journalists and the fans of the artists have no reason not to trust them!

The fact is that a few days ago Benson unsubscribed from her lover on Instagram, although at the beginning of the month they were seen together.

According to rumors, the couple broke up the other day. Ashley is tired of constant fights with G-Eazy. In addition, lately, in her opinion, he behaved with her just awful. The rapper is a famous womanizer, and Benson was not sure of his loyalty to the end.

«She told him it was over. The actress didn't feel like he was completely devoted to her. Ashley also hated it when he talked about other women, «- said the source.

Recall that the couple started talking about the novel in May last year. The relationship of lovers developed so rapidly that in the summer the actress was noticed with a ring on her finger. The news of the engagement was never confirmed, but, apparently, now it will definitely not take place.