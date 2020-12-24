© Instagram / Aubrey Plaza





Aubrey Plaza's new movie has left Netflix. You're going to fall in love with it!





Aubrey Plaza has announced on her Instagram page that the comedy she starred in has left Netflix. Check it out!

Aubrey Plaza is known for her role of April Ludgate in the political satire mockumentary sitcom «Parks and Recreation» in which the actress co-starred Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones and Michael Cera. She has starred in many other television series and movies too. She portrayed Cat Adams in the crime drama series «Criminal Minds» and Lenore in the 2016 comedy movie «Dirty Grandpa». Few people know that Plaza suffered from a stroke at the age of 20 years old and was left paralyzed for two days. Fortunately, now the actress feels well.

According to Aubrey Plaza's fresh post, her 2017 romantic comedy «The Little Hours» has left Netflix. The actress acts as Fernanda in the movie and co-stars Alison Brie in the role of Alessandra, Dave Franco in the role of Masseto and Kate Micucci in the role of Ginevra. Many Aubrey's followers on Instagram confess they love the film, while some of them are obsessed with it. Watch it and you'll laugh so hard you'll cry.

Recently, Aubrey Plaza was interviewed about her new film «Black Bear». The comedy-drama thriller was released in 2020 and is written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. Check out the experiences of not only Aubrey Plaza, but also her co-stars Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon.