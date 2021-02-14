© Instagram / Avril Lavigne





Avril Lavigne promises to release a new album by summer





Avril Lavigne announced that she has finished recording her seventh album.

In the new LP, the singer, she says, returns to her «pop-punk» roots. Producer John Feldmann, under whom Avril Lavigne recorded her new disc, spoke about the same earlier.

Feldmann has previously worked with artists such as Blink-182, Good Charlotte and Ashlee Simpson. This fact alone gives some idea of ​​how the new Lavigne album will sound.

The performer herself previously said that she spent two weeks in December in the studio. We already know that several guest artists have featured on the recordings, including rapper Mod Sun and vocalist and actor Richard Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly. The album is due out this summer. There is no more exact date yet.