Azealia Banks collected all magazine covers with her photos





The 28-year-old American rapper who rightfully can be named as a real colleague of Doja Cat and Lana Del Ray due to her loud claims despite the absence of an account on Twitter excited fans with a weird hobby!

Azealia Banks took to Instagram to share her new strange hobby. This time it turned out that the star was collecting magazine covers which have her images.

And we must admit that there were a lot of them although Banks admitted she had only the cover of «Playboy!» Some users however noted Azealia should appear on the cover of «Vogue.» Although who really needs this? The rapper looked absolutely the same everywhere – just look at them!

The singer hysterically wrote she needed copies of all my magazine covers since she had highkey forgotten she was a covergirl. Well, baby, this happens when one smokes something wrong…

By the way, not so long ago, Banks called Russian food the worst barbarian food in the world. American rapper advised the Russians to continue eating beets and washing in the well. According to the singer, all Russians eat strange meals made for peasants.