Backstreet Boys have rescheduled the dates of their North American DNA World Tour





Backstreet Boys have announced new dates of their North American DNA World Tour for 2021.

Backstreet Boys can be called a legendary music group that has lived for 27 years already. The guys have produced hundreds of songs many of which have become hits of the 21 century including «I Want It That Way» and «Everybody. The musical ensemble has released nine studio albums and has hardly any competition in the field, even with another five-member band NSYNC. Backstreet Boys continue bringing joy to their fans and plan to release a collaboration song with Britney Spears soon.

Backstreet Boys have informed on their Twitter page that they have rescheduled their North American DNA World Tour dates for next summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. They did their best to name all of the cities they are going to visit as well as dates of their performances. Each band member including AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell took their turn to provide the tour information. They hope they will be finally able to party together with their fans in 2021.

Backstreet Boys are incredibly happy to be loved and appreciated by their listeners. What a blessing it is to realize that their music brings people together. The guys love their fans a lot! Many of them are aware of the fact that Backstreet Boys feat. Britney Spears is coming!