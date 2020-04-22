© Instagram / Bad Bunny





Bad Bunny offered $ 5,000 for a picture: this young artist is very lucky!





26-year-old Puerto-Rican singer Bad Bunny fell in love with works of a young artist and offered incredible $5,000 if she creates a painting of him! Let's know about the master together!

The young artist is 22 years old, her name is Cynthia Coronado and she graduated from Carver High School in 2019. Not so long ago, her works caught the attention of Bad Bunny who literally lost his head because of her skills. Well, how else can we describe this, if the rapper offered $ 5,000 just for one painting!

As it became known, Coronado lost her job when the coronavirus outbreak started, so she decided to use social networks to promote herself. It seemed, she was very lucky, as the girl followed Bad Bunny and drew a picture of him one day! Do you like the picture?

It turned out to be so amazing that the rapper attacked her phone begging the artist to remove the picture from the Net and sell it to Bad Bunny.

Great job, Cynthia! We definitely are happy for you!