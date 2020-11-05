© Instagram / Bad Bunny





Bad Bunny's new song has captured the minds of people! See a man dancing to it in the public place!





Bad Bunny has shared an unusual video on his Instagram page demonstrating a young guy enjoying the singer's new song right in the park. What a strange dancing style!

Bad Bunny has collaborated with many singers. Thus, he produced a wonderful song called «La Última Vez» with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. As of 2020, Bad Bunny can boast the net worth of $8 million. Bad Bunny is not just a talented singer but he has also been involved in merchandising lately. Thus, the star has collaborated with shoe manufacturing company «Crocs» to create clogs able to glow in the dark. The clogs were released before Halloween.

© Instagram / Bad Bunny





Bad Bunny's fresh post on his official Instagram page shows strange things happening in a public park – a man is dancing on top of a huge rock with his earphones on. It seems the guy is truly in a good mood! He probably woke up with Bad Bunny's new song in his mind - «Dákiti». The man's dancing style is odd but looks awesome!

Bad Bunny released the official «Dákiti» video in collaboration with Jhay Cortez on October 29, but it has received over 35 million views already on YouTube! People like both the song and the video a lot. You are never tired of listening to such a relaxing song!