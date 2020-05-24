© Instagram / Bebe Rexha





Bebe Rexha, the star of Walgreens Photo, has grown long hair. Check out the video!





Bebe Rexha has shared a video on her Instagram page in which she boasts her long curly hair. Wow, she has drastically changed her appearance!

The celebrity has not been enjoying herself only during the quarantine, but she has worked hard creating new music and songs. Beside sharing her photos on Walgreens, Bebe Rexha has made a video of her song «Pomp and Circumstance». It is really great and can be used as a television advertisement. You can watch it right now.

© Instagram / Bebe Rexha





Bebe Rexha has also improved her appearance by making her hair longer; however, only for one day. In the video, she looks marvelous and hot! At first she demonstrates her long curly hair and then turns around playfully swaying her butt. Bbe's caption to the video reads, «Long hair just for a day. Felt so weird but it was fun.» the star promised to share photos later. Bebe Rexha's fans say she always looks stunning, both with short and long hair.

These days, Bebe Rexha was singing some songs and answering questions on BeApp. Many of her followers on Twitter listened to her and say they enjoyed the meeting a lot.