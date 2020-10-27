© Instagram / Bebe Rexha





Bebe Rexha showed how ugly she is. Check out the video!





Bebe Rexha has shared a somewhat shocking video on her Instagram. It demonstrates the ugliness of the celebrity.

Bebe Rexha is known for her unique style of singing. By the age of 31, the star has become a popular singer and collaborated with other American singers too. Thus, her cooperation with Doja Cat gave birth to their common song «Baby, I'm Jealous» that was released in October 2020. Cooperation with Ariana Grande gave the world «I Got You» in 2017. Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa released legendary song «Party Time» in 2018. Bebe's song «Meant to Be» has received almost 1 billion views on YouTube. Although her «I'm a Mess» saw the world two years ago, people still listen to it and love it very much.

On her official Instagram page, Bebe Rexha has posted a video in which she is singing a part of her new song «Baby, I'm Jealous» and is turning «from beautiful to ugly» by demonstrating her wrinkled chin. It looks very funny. The caption to the photo reads, «Happy Monday». The singer's followers still consider Bebe to be a pretty woman.

Bebe Rexha has informed that her «Baby, I'm Jealous» video is available now. The celebrity feels thankful to Charli d'Amelio, Nikita Dragun and others for being a part of this project. The music video is just mind blowing. Some people say it's Bebe's best video so far. Watch it right now!