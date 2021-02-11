© Instagram / Bebe Rexha





The media reported on the death of Bebe Rexha





For several days in a row, foreign media have reported that American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha has died of a drug overdose. According to journalists, the girl suffered from drug addiction for a long time and lay in rehab several times. However, the treatment did not help, recently Bebe Rexha began to feel like an unclaimed artist, so she found salvation in psychotropic drugs. So said foreign publications, explaining why Bibi has not been online for three days.

The performer herself contacted and shut up all the media that spread false news about her death from a drug overdose.

© Instagram / Bebe Rexha





«God, I was offline for only three days, but they already wrote that I did not just die, but died from a drug overdose?!?! God forbid, what the hell? God forbid, «said Bebe Rexha.

By the way, Rexa does not hide that he is not averse to relaxing in different ways. In an interview, the girl stated that she loves strong alcohol, especially tequila, but she does not use drugs.

«I don't use drugs, but I would smoke with Bob Marley. Yes, I would smoke and write a song with him, «said the singer.