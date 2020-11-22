© Instagram / Becky G





Becky G is worried because of her anxiety, so she's addressed a therapist





Becky G has shared on her official Instagram page that she realizes how important mental health is. These days, she talked to the psychologist.

By the age of 23, Becky G has become a famous singer in Latin America and won numerous music awards. Probably «Shower» was one of her first popular songs. It was released in summer 2014. Becky G has collaborated with Dominican singer Natti Natasha to create song «Sin Pijama» last year. The singer cooperated with Bad Bunny to produce «Mayores» in 2019, as well as with Anuel AA to present awesome song «Bubalu». Becky G has been in a close friendly relationship with Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G. She is currently dating Sebastian Lletget, a professional soccer player.

© Instagram / Becky G





In her Instagram post, Becky G writes that her last «En La Sala Podcast» episode is dedicated to mental health. The star confesses she has personally struggled with anxiety and she knows many people suffering from the same issue. Becky G was honored to meet Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Adriana Alejandre and J Balvin. These guests share their experience and knowledge with others in the most honest way.

Becky G boasted on Twitter that her image for this week's special episode appeared on LA billboard! She is incredibly thankful to Amazon Music. The celebrity has also added that all «En La Sala Podcast» episodes are now streaming on the Amazon Music app!