© Instagram / Bella Thorne





Bella Thorne is going to dye her hair. Should she go blonde or redhead?





Bella Thorne and Zendaya have always been good friends. In 2010–2013, they both starred in the comedy television «Shake It Up» where Bella played CeCe Jones. Before Thorne started dating her current boyfriend, Italian Benjamin Mascol, the star had a short love affair with rapper Mod Sun.

Few people know that Bella Thorne had a short love affair with model Scott Disick. In early age, the celebrity suffered from dyslexia; however, it has not interfered with her great career of a model and actress.

Recently, Bella Thorne has posted a serious question to her friends on Instagram asking what color she should dye her hair next. She is choosing between blonde and red color. The model has also shared a few photographs in which she looks incredibly seducing.

In the pics, Bella Thorne is wearing short blue jeans shorts and a white top without a bra underneath. Should the beauty go blonde of redhead?