Bella Thorne, “Shake It Up” star, has changed her hair color. Check out the photos!





Recently, Bella Thorne has dyed her hair and now looks terrific! She's asking the opinion of her readers on Instagram.

At the age of 16, Bella Thorne appeared in the comedy series «Shake It Up» in which she co-starred with Zendaya. Thorne had a romantic relationship with rapper Mod Sun until April 2019. At the end of their love story, she shared a photo of them on her Instagram, leaving a message: «I will always love you». She was probably really in love with the rapper.

Today Bella Thorne has got another relationship, this time, with an Italian musician. These days, she has drastically changed her hair style, dying the front part of her hair and hair tips blond. Bella is interested in her fans' reaction who like her new hair style a lot.

Bella Thorne has also shared her photos from the same photo session on Twitter where she has received many approving comments. The model has got a perfect shape which can be seen well with Bella wearing short jeans shorts and a black T-shirt. What a hot thing!