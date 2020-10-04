© Instagram / Bella Thorne





Bella Thorne is getting married! Learn the details!





Bella Thorne has shared a number of photos on her Instagram page depicting her in a bridal veil. Is the star from teen comedy horror film «The Babysitter» really getting married? Let's find out.

Probably the first successful Bella Thorne's role is the one in Disney Channel show «Shake It Up» where the celebrity starred together with Zendaya. Their roles as CeCe and Rocky did not only bring them Hollywood fame but also gave them special friendship that still continues.

Bella Thorne's photos on Instagram show her wearing a bridal veil, which may indicate that the actress is going to get married soon. Bella has been in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo since June 2019. She has captured her Instagram pics as «Such a happy girl». Bella's fans are looking forward to learning the wedding date of the star. Unfortunately, some people convict her of ruining content-sharing platform OnlyFans.

Bella Thorne entered top list of 10 Disney Channel stars who shaded Disney. Other actor who were included into the list are Zac Efron, Rowan Blanchard, Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas and others.