Bella Thorne asks her fans' advice. This can be a vital decision!





Bella Thorne has shared a couple of official videos to her new songs on Instagram but she has doubts about their reputation. Which one is better?

Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans in August 2020 and made $1 million in the first day; however, she then faced controversy. Many sex workers on the site accused her of using the space incorrectly. Instead of nudes she shared her photos depicting Bella in lingerie. Thorne explained she was using OnlyFans to earn money on charity. However, no one believed her, since at the age of 22 the celebrity already had the net worth of $5m-$12m. Recently, Bella Thorne had a conflict with Tana Mongeau. The latter roasted her ex-girlfriend on YouTube. Last month, Thorne released an official video of her new song «SFB». It's about Tana and means «stupid f---ing b----». Bella remains in a good friendly relationship with Zendaya, her «Shake It Up» co-star.

Bella Thorne asks her followers on Instagram which song video she should share next – Bella Thorne ft Hurricane Nita «Bruised» or Bella Thorne with Danger «Shake It». Most of the star's followers answered that «Shake it» is a better song. However, some of them suggested to create a double single. The singer also informs her fans wondering if she and Abella make out in the video that they did.

You can watch Bella Thorne's official video to her song «SFB» in which she portrayed her ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau. Within just a few days, this music Video has become extremely popular.