© Instagram / Ben Affleck





Ben Affleck, character from “Batman”, is starring in a new film. Learn the details!





Ben Affleck has informed his fans on Instagram that his new movie «Zack Snyder's Justice League» will see the world in 2021.

The actor of the superhero movie «Batman» was married to 48-year old actress Jennifer Garner for thirteen years. They started dating in 2004, even though they had known each other since the sets of «Pearl Harbor» in 2001. The couple has three children together; however, divided in 2018. Now, Affleck has a girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, who already got acquainted with Ben's children but does not demonstrate a big desire to spend time with them. This truly worries Ben Affleck at the moment.

In his fresh post on Instagram, Ben Affleck has announced that a new movie «Zack Snyder's Justice League» will be released in 2021. He'll play the role of Batman. His fans are incredibly happy that Affleck returns and can't wait to see «the true Batman». Ben Affleck is also the executive producer of the movie.

Ben Affleck seems to be concerned with the workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus; thus, he supports them financially. If you wish to support the frontlines, text to the numbers provided in Ben Affleck's post on Twitter.