© Instagram / Ben Affleck





Ben Affleck spoke about cinemas after the pandemic





THR hosted a roundtable discussion with actors. During the meeting, the artists talked about the future of cinematography in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the participants in the event was actor and director Ben Affleck, who said that the film distribution will never be the same again.

© Instagram / Ben Affleck





According to the artist, the film business has changed a lot due to the active introduction of streaming, and now it has become more difficult to persuade adults to go to the cinema.

«People have learned to watch movies without leaving their homes. I think cinemas will change forever. It will be difficult to bring people back here. In 2006, 300 films hit the big screen, but now only 40 films a year will reach cinemas, which will significantly reduce attendance, «Affleck said.

It remains to be seen whether Affleck's predictions will come true in the near future, or whether the development of the film industry will follow a different scenario.