Bethenny Frankel revealed the only main problem during the coronavirus outbreak





The 49-year-old former star of «The Real Housewives of New York City» and «Shark Tank» with the net worth of $70 mln told that her organization has been fighting scammers doing their best to deliver everything necessary to healthcare providers.

Bethenny Frankel has been trying to deliver medicines to the doctors who need them to reduce the coronavirus pandemic, but, as she admitted, there were a lot of scammers who are eager to get the equipment themselves.

According to Bethenny, the hunting for medicines resembled some crazy jungle.

At the same time, supporting medical equipment was essential, as medical centers around the world have been facing a shortage of such important things as face masks and bathrobes, due to the fact that more and more patients become ill with COVID-19.

The lack of protective clothes is very bad for medical workers, as they become ill themselves while trying to heal patients. In its turn, the lack has led to protests, and some doctors have refused to work without supplies.

According to Frankel, her organization «BStrong» managed to provide nearly $ 18 million to medical workers and the officers of police and fire departments.