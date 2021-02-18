© Instagram / Beyonce





Beyonce posted a new photo in a latex swimsuit and made a splash





American singer Beyonce posted a photo in a latex swimsuit and delighted fans. She has posted a series of promotional posts on her Instagram page.

The picture shows the 39-year-old singer lying on a film-wrapped white sofa in a skin-tight brown swimsuit and white sneakers. Photos taken to promote the Adidas x Icy Park collection.

© Instagram / Beyonce





Beyonce's fans praised her figure in the comments below the post, which has garnered over three million likes. «This woman does not age», «You are only getting younger», «Queen», «When will you start to grow old?», «How do you manage to look so young?», «I think Beyonce will break the internet!» - noted the subscribers.

In 2019, Beyonce appeared in a revealing outfit at a charity fund that belongs to her husband, rapper Jay Z. The 38-year-old actress posted on the network in a tight dress with bare shoulders and a high slit on her left leg. The transparent fabric of the dress is embroidered with silver threads, strewn with many iridescent rhinestones and decorated with white feathers.