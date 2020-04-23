© Instagram / Bhad Bhabie





17-year-old Bhad Bhabie left twerking and became sure she is Tarzan





Bhad Bhabie, also known as scandalous Danielle Bregoli and ex-friend of Billie Eilish has undergone more criticism after her desperate efforts to protect herself from allegations... and releasing a new song «Thatz What I Said.»

Not so long ago, the rapper apparently decided to compete with Jojo Siwa and Cardi B facing serious criticism after she had made her skin darker on video. Bregoli answered these allegations via Instagram and tried to defend herself by comparing her life with the story of Tarzan who grew up with gorillas in the jungle.

Moreover, Bhad Bhabie claimed that when someone spent a lot of time in a certain place, he or she became a part of some certain environment.

Users became furious saying Bregoli was a racist. They were angry with her words and bad comparisons with Tarzan. How about you? Would you protect or accuse Bhad Bhabie? As for us, this was just a provocative reason for talking, nothing more!