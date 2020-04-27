 News > Bhad Bhabie


Bhad Bhabie is singing and dancing inside her car. Check out the video!
© Instagram / Bhad Bhabie

News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-27 17:01:57

At the age of 17, Bhad Bhabie has become a famous YouTuber and rapper who can boast the net worth of $4 Million USD. You can find many videos with her twerking online while wearing just bikini. There were rumors that she is dating Billie Eilish but the latter denied them saying that Bhad is her «baby sister».

Dr. Phil has not the best attitude to Bhad Bhabie. Singer María Luisa Trevejo does not love the YouTuber either, especially after her arrival to her house in December 2019 and demanding her to go out. She was threatening Trevejo to a fight. A similar story happened to another popular YouTuber, Skai Jackson.

Danielle Bregoli is the real name of Bhad Bhabie. She should not be confused with Danielle Cohn, a 15-year old YouTuber and singer. Recently, Bhad Bhabie has shared an amazing video on her Instagram page in which she is singing and dancing in front of her cam while sitting in a car.

It should be mentioned that Bhad Bhabie became known in 2016 from an episode of «Dr. Phil», where she pronounced the phrase, «Catch me outside, how about that?». That phrase has become legendary.

