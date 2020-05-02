© Instagram / Bhad Bhabie





17-year-old Bhad Bhabie revealed negative side of friendship with Billie Eilish





The rapper with $4 mln of net worth who became especially known for «Dr. Phil» and twerking has forgotten about her problems with Skai Jackson. Now she is seriously concerned about incredible changes in her relationship with Billie Eilish!

Some fans though think that Billie has become too famous and Bhad Bhabie wasn't a proper friend for her. Anyway, the other day, American rap artist Bhad Bhabie aka Danielle Bregoli went live on Instagram and shed light on her relationship with Billie Eilish.

One of the fans asked the star if she still was friends with the owner of «Grammy.» And Bhad Bhabie admitted she still was friends with Billie. However she had no idea if Billie was friends with her.

And there is a problem: every time Danielle called her, and she didn't write back. According to the rapper, this was what happened when people became famous.

Judging by Danielle's words, the rapper was no longer going to be imposed on Billy, who started ignoring her after the release of the album «When we all fall asleep, where do we go» (the album was released exactly a year ago).

