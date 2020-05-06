© Instagram / Bhad Bhabie





Bhad Bhabie shared a seducing video with her huge lips!





At the age of just 17, Bhad Bhabie looks like a mature woman and she uses her appearance to attract more and more followers on her YouTube channel. Her new video is truly shameless!

Being a master of twerking, this time Bhad Bhabie made a video featuring her playing with a bottle of water. Just take a look at how she holds it against her huge lips! It seems she's just in love with her own lips!

Billie Eilish hasn't been friendly to Bhad Bhabie lately. In simple words, she completely ignored her messages and attempts to contact. Bhad was so angry with Billie that she threw a couple of swear words in her address.

Bhad Bhabie and another YouTuber, María Luisa Trevejo, have been enemies until recently. They seem to be friends again, based on their common video in which they are discussing cosmetics. Girls...

These days, Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli (real name of Bhad Bhabie) released a new single titled «That's what I said». Check it out and share it if you like it.