Bhad Bhabie showed her plaques she is proud of. She's too far behind Billie Eilish!
© Instagram / Bhad Bhabie

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-14 20:59:12

In one of her fresh posts on Instagram, Bhad Bhabie boasted several of her own plaques she keeps in the hall. Her collection was criticized, though.

At the age of 17, Bhad Bhabie has become a famous rapper and YouTuber with a net worth of $4 million dollars as of 2020. Bhad considers Billie Eilish to be her friend but she's not sure whether she's a friend to her. The singer simply ignores her messages all the time. Bhabie feels somewhat offended but she has other friends too.

Bhad Bhabie
© Instagram / Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie has shared a photo depicting several of her plaques. Her caption reads: «If you're walking down my hall you're going to see big plaques!» Those look like picture frames with CDs in them and they are not that big. Some readers claim that «all the songs were trash though».


Bhad Bhabie has got a composition contract of more than 700K. She is the main songwriter for 85% of her songs. While teenage girls consider her a goddess and a queen, others don't think so at all.

