Billie Eilish has released a new episode of “Me & Dad Radio”





Billie Eilish has announced on her Twitter page that a new episode of her program «Me & Dad Radio» is already available. Listen to it, you won't regret it!

At the age of 18, Billie Eilish has become a worldwide known singer in such music genres as pop, indie pop and electropop. The star has made five large tours and written numerous songs some of which have become hits, for instance, her song «Ocean eyes» that saw the world in 2016. Billie has been a close friend to Ariana Grande. This year, they were so happy to see each other at Grammy's! Eilish mentioned Ariana when she was receiving the prize on stage saying that Ariana deserves it too.

Billie Eilish seems to be proud of her «Me & Dad Radio» podcast, as she was glad to announce the release of a new episode of it. Episode 2 is titled «Unusual». Just listen to it and you will understand why it was called in this way. Now the podcast is available on demand on @applemusic: http://apple.co/me-n-dad-ep2.

You can listen to Billie Eilish Podcast «Me & Dad Radio» (Episode2 «Unusual») right now!