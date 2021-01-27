© Instagram / Billie Eilish





Billie Eilish spoke about crazy attempts to lose weight





The 19-year-old pop star graced the cover of the March issue of Vanity Fair magazine and spoke frankly about how she was influenced by the paparazzi hype in October 2020. Then Billie Eilish appeared in public not in her usual loose clothes, but in a top and shorts. The haters saw it as a great opportunity to blow off some steam.

I think the people around were worried about this much more than me, because I used to cut myself because of my body. To be completely honest, because of him I started to wear baggy clothes, - admitted Billy. «I'm glad it happened now, because three years ago I treated myself terribly, and five years ago I didn't eat anything at all. I starved myself. I remember taking a pill that promised to help me lose weight, but I just wet myself in bed - I was 12 years old. It's just insane.

© Instagram / Billie Eilish





I thought I was going to deal with the hate of my body alone, but I guess the internet hates it too. Well, okay. The Internet hates women, - concluded the singer.