© Instagram / Billie Eilish





Is Billie Eilish pregnant !?





American singer Billie Eilish is incredibly popular. The girls are only 19 years old, and she already has 76 million followers on Instagram, and her track Bad Guy took the first positions of all kinds of charts. Billy is often invited to television, radio and interviews. There is an incredible amount of material about the singer on the Internet, so it is sometimes difficult to determine whether this is rumor or truth. For example, earlier this year it was reported that Billie Eilish was pregnant.

On Twitter, more and more often they began to publish photos where the performer has a rather large belly. Rumors were provoked by the singer's outfit. Note that the girl is known for wearing attractive designer outfits, often oversized.

© Instagram / Billie Eilish





However, Billy's real fans know that the girl chooses more baggy clothes for a reason. Eilish doesn't want people to judge her by her body. In an interview, the singer noted that there were a lot of rumors around her figure.

«A lot of people think I'm pregnant, for a second. However, this is not so, «- said Billy.