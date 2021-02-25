© Instagram / Billie Eilish





Billie Eilish in a mini skirt surprised fans





American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish shared a series of photos in her own clothing line called The World's a Little Blurry and thrilled fans. The corresponding footage appeared on her Instagram account.

In the first shot, the 19-year-old singer is captured in a red plaid miniskirt, oversized black hoodie and chunky leather lace-up boots. In another photo, Eilish poses in a white T-shirt and sweatpants printed with red patterns. The publication received almost six million likes.

The image of the singer surprised her fans, and they began to express their delight in the comments. «I can't breathe,» «It's very hot!», «You're just stunning,» «You're killing me, Billy. God, I love you «,» Billy in a skirt! Shock! «,» Stop publishing such photos, otherwise I will die, «they wrote.

In October 2020, Billie Eilish rebuffed commentators who condemned her for going out in tight-fitting clothes. In her Instagram stories, she urged subscribers to stop criticizing people with ordinary bodies in photos. After that, the singer posted a photo on her page where she was captured in the open top.