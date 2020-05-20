© Instagram / Blackpink





Blackpink girls break records on YouTube! What's the secret of their popularity?





Girl group Blackpink recently boasted a record number of views on YouTube. They are proud of themselves and enjoy their popularity like never before!

Blackpink is a South Korean girl music band formed in 2016. It includes members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé. Their major competitor in the field is boy band BTS. They barely know each other but BTS boys confess they like Blackpink's music. Since their creation, Blackpink got truly popular only last year. However, BTS still surpasses Blackpink.

© Instagram / Blackpink





Blackpink has really become a worldwide band, probably, because they are energetic and active. There are people who are going crazy about Blackpink. These days, their video hits on YouTube have received over 300 million views. The girls from the band are happy and thankful to their fans all over the world.

«Blackpink» has truly become a worldwide phenomenon. Just take a look at the size of audiences they gather for their concerts! Here is their performance off one of the most popular songs «Kill This Love».