Blackpink released a new song and amazed everyone with its video





Blackpink, a South Korean band, have got a new post on their Instagram page. They have presented a great track to the world and have nothing to be ashamed with.

Blackpink was formed in 2016 and consists of four girls, namely Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa. All of the members are professional singers, while Lisa differs from the rest with her rapping talent. Within four years of its existence the band has released only one Japanese album called «Blackpink in Your Area» (2018) and Korean album «The Album» (2020). Despite this upsetting fact, the girls have become extremely popular and have even surpassed BTS. Blackpink's new song «Ice Cream» was the result of their collaboration with singer Selena Gomez.

According to the fresh post on the band's official Instagram page, Blackpink have successfully collaborated with Selena Gomez to produce their common song «IceCream». The official video to the song has gained over 400 million views on YouTube! This is the second single that has entered the band's studio album «The Album». Great contribution has been made by Tommy Brown, Steven Franks, Teddy, Ariana Grande, Bekuh Boom, Victoria Monét, and 24.

Blackpink's song «Ice Cream» contains the elements of bubblegum pop, electropop and trap. Just take a look how colorful the video is! You can see sweet-looking Selena Gomez in it too.