Blake Lively on her complexes after the third birth





During and after Blake Lively's third pregnancy, we never tired of noticing how beautiful, feminine and harmonious she looks. However, this period was very difficult for the actress herself.

As the star admitted in her Instagram stories, after the birth of her daughter, she suffered from terrible complexes due to changes in her figure and more. According to Blake, she had to create her own outfits for outings because brands and stores did not have things her size.

«I combined a Lanvin blouse and a Net-a-Porter dress to create this cute image (pictured below), because no one had samples that would suit me after giving birth. A lot of things from the shops did not suit me either. A lot of things. This is not a very good message for women when their bodies do not match what the brands offer. It is repulsive and confusing, «the star said.

«I would like to feel as confident then as I do now, a year later. This body gave me a baby and produced the necessary food for him. It's just a miracle!

But instead of being proud, I suffered from insecurity. Simply because she didn't get into her clothes. How stupid it seems to me now, «Lively added.