Bob Marley is alive! Here's the evidence!

Bob Marley will never die because he lives deeply in the hearts and minds of so many people!

Bob Marley is a well-known singer who has written and performed hundreds of reggae and folk songs as well as released thirteen studio albums. Many quotations of this legendary musician from Jamaica have entered the history. The singer was married only once and had four common children with his wife, Rita Marley. In general, the star had eleven kids by the age of 36. Malignant melanoma is considered to be the cause of Marley's death; however, it can be supposed that drugs also contributed to the early death of the Jamaican singer. In any case, his song «One Love/People Get Ready» will life forever!

The official website of Bob Marley contains a part of incredible performance at the Roxy Theatre, Los Angeles, where the singer performed live in 1976. ⁣The recording contains such special songs as «Get Up Stand Up,» «War» and «No More Trouble». Although this music is twenty years old it stills gives goosebumps to many listeners. Lots of people love Bob Marley.

