Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Fauci to estimate Donald Trump's sayings during the pandemic
Linda Davis
2020-04-29

Brad Pitt has been married twice. His first wife was the «Friends» series star Jennifer Aniston and the second one was Angelina Jolie who became his spouse in 2014. The couple has got six children (three of them were adopted) but divorced in 2019. Recently, the actor portrayed Dr. Fauci on «Saturday Night Live». Check out the funny video!

Brad Pitt is known for great filmography. He played Tyler Durden in the 1999 drama thriller movie «Fight Club». Last year, Brad Pitt co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.» Brad Pitt Simulator has become a popular video game lately.

These days, Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on «Saturday Night Live». He discusses Donald Trump's COVID-19 response in a very funny way. Just watch this video and you will understand that Brad Pitt can perfectly cope with a comedian role!

Brad Pitt did a great job playing Dr. Fauci. Most viewers appreciate his performance and agree with it. Even at the age of 56, Brad Pitt still remains the sexiest man alive.

