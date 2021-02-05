© Instagram / Brad Pitt





Brad Pitt joked about Prince Harry with Meghan Markle and Brexit at the BAFTA ceremony





Brad Pitt, in his speech at the BAFTA awards, compared Britain's exit from the European Union to the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the royal family.

Brad Pitt himself was unable to come to London for the ceremony and passed on his speech through actress Margot Robbie. - Hey Britain, you are alone now - welcome to the club!

He will name the award Harry, because he is very glad that she will go to him in the United States, - said the actress. In the hall were Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Their reaction was not reported. Recall, on February 2, the 73rd BAFTA 2020 awards ceremony took place. Brad Pitt received the award for Best Supporting Actor in the film «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood».