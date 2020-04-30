© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Fans suspected possible reunion of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk





The 34-year-old model and 45-year-old star of «The Hangover» and «A Star is Born» met at an afterparty as part of the BAFTA award in London. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who was dating Lady Gaga, showed unexpected harmony in their relationship.

The breakup of the stars after their four-year-long relationship was a real blow to their fans. Many of them still hope that the former lovers who bring up their three-year-old daughter Leia will be together again. Irina and Bradley gave a new reason for such conversations after they appeared at the Fashion and Film Party, organized by the British «Vogue» and «Tiffany & Co». They came to each other for the first time after the breakup announcement last year.

Shayk appeared on the cover of «Vogue», so she became the main guest of the fashionable party. Guests expected that former lovers will carefully avoid each other. However, Shayk and Cooper behaved quite naturally, showing that there was no hostility between them after the breakup.

Edward Enninful, the «Vogue» Editor-in-Chief, captured the young parents together. The model and the actor were hugging next to Edward and smiling.

There definitely were sparks of passion between Shayk and Cooper. Don't you think that the stars openly enjoyed each other's company.

Anyway, in an interview, Irina dismissed her possible reunion with Cooper. She said that they were happy to enjoy what had been between them.