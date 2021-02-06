© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Bradley Cooper on a walk with his daughter. How cute!





The most stylish and caring dad.

Each new appearance of Bradley and Leah Cooper confirms two things. Firstly, the actor continues to hold the title of the most stylish star dad. Secondly, Leia still composes her own images, as Irina Shayk once said. Once again, we were convinced of this by seeing the photographs of the father and daughter taken the day before during a walk.

© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Bradley Cooper, even with the mask and goggles, turns out to be recognized, put the look in the spirit of athleisure. From sports in the outfit there were trousers and a hoodie, which he organically combined with a short coat and a beret.

Leia acted on a mix & match principle, mixing a variety of colors and prints in the outfit, from tights with Donald Duck to a striped scarf and a floral face mask.