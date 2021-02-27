© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk appeared together in public for the first time in a long time





Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were together for about four years, but all this time they carefully concealed their relationship. Only after the birth of their daughter Leia, the couple began to periodically appear together on the red carpets.

True, soon after that, the press started talking about the breakup of lovers. The reason for the separation of the actor and the model was called Lady Gaga, but the rumors about the romance on the set of the movie «A Star is Born» never received confirmation.

© Instagram / Bradley Cooper





Some fans still hope that Irina and Bradley will be together. True, in her interview, the model said that even without these relationships she feels happy. In addition, the model managed to stay in a warm relationship with the actor - they together bring up a common daughter, in whom they do not like souls.

By the way, rumors about the reunion of former lovers regularly appear on the Web. And the other day, Internet users have found confirmation of their conjectures. So, on February 25, the paparazzi captured the model and the artist together in his car.

For a meeting with a former lover, I chose a very daring, but at the same time comfortable image. She wore black skinny jeans, a loose leather jacket, and her favorite shoes, tractor-soled boots.