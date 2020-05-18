© Instagram / Brian Austin Green





Brian Austin Green exposed weird thought after breakup with Megan Fox





Following some rumors about the divorce, Megan Fox left her husband for the famous rapper Machine Gun Kelly – and perhaps now Brian as an eligible bachelor with the net worth of $10 mln dollars has got a great chance to come to Vanessa Marcil!

As it became known, Megan Fox had long appeared in public without a wedding ring.

There appeared some news that 33-year-old Megan Fox and 46-year-old Brian Austin Green, who had been married for 10 years, broke up and found themselves on the verge of a divorce.

Moreover, it was reported that the star couple decided to live separately during the quarantine. And, apparently, the information of the tabloids was a rumor at all. So, in early May, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star appeared in public without a wedding ring too! It should be mentioned that Brian hinted at the divorce in Instagram writing a post about butterflies and flowers! Let's read it here!

And the other day, Megan was spotted by the paparazzi without the ring too. In addition, the actress was captured in the car of the famous rapper, 30-year-old Machine Gun Kelly. It was reported that at first the stars went into a cafe, after that they left in the direction of Fox's house.