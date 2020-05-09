© Instagram / Brie Larson





Brie Larson talked to Jayde Powell about free grocery deliveries. Watch their conversation!





Brie Larson is known for her live conversations in which she talks to famous people on urgent topics. Her latest conversation was dedicated to the company that delivers groceries for free in these hard times.

Brie Larson is known for having starred in many movies and series. She played Natalie «Envy» Adams in the 2010 action comedy movie «Scott Pilgrim vs. the World». In 2012, the actress performed the role of Molly Tracey in the cop action comedy «1 Jump Street». Brie Larson also starred in the comedy series «Community» and superhero movie «Captain Marvel».

In the conversation with Jayde Powell, Brie Larson learned that Shopping Angels, Inc, works worldwide, including in Canada and Australia. The community has more than 7,000 volunteers who deliver groceries to at-risk people for free. If you need their help, go to shoppingangelsglobal.org.

The readers of Brie Larson's post feel grateful for her live talk to Jayde Powell. They are grateful for the service. They consider Brie Larson to be an amazing person. They are proud of her work. By the way, the woman has great appearance and perfect back muscles.