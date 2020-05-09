 News > Brie Larson


Brie Larson talked to Jayde Powell about free grocery deliveries. Watch their conversation!
© Instagram / Brie Larson

Brie Larson talked to Jayde Powell about free grocery deliveries. Watch their conversation!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-09 16:34:34

Brie Larson is known for her live conversations in which she talks to famous people on urgent topics. Her latest conversation was dedicated to the company that delivers groceries for free in these hard times.

Brie Larson is known for having starred in many movies and series. She played Natalie «Envy» Adams in the 2010 action comedy movie «Scott Pilgrim vs. the World». In 2012, the actress performed the role of Molly Tracey in the cop action comedy «1 Jump Street». Brie Larson also starred in the comedy series «Community» and superhero movie «Captain Marvel».

In the conversation with Jayde Powell, Brie Larson learned that Shopping Angels, Inc, works worldwide, including in Canada and Australia. The community has more than 7,000 volunteers who deliver groceries to at-risk people for free. If you need their help, go to shoppingangelsglobal.org.

The readers of Brie Larson's post feel grateful for her live talk to Jayde Powell. They are grateful for the service. They consider Brie Larson to be an amazing person. They are proud of her work. By the way, the woman has great appearance and perfect back muscles.

  TOP

Cameron Diaz can impress anyone riding on a red motorcycle! Check it out! Cameron Diaz can impress anyone riding on a red motorcycle! Check it out!
Paris Jackson doesn't look like her father, Michael Jackson Paris Jackson doesn't look like her father, Michael Jackson
Zendaya has her own Barbie that looks just like her! Zendaya has her own Barbie that looks just like her!
Dolly Parton provides poor children with books. What a noble soul! Dolly Parton provides poor children with books. What a noble soul!
Margot Robbie played her most successful role ever! Margot Robbie played her most successful role ever!
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wanted this man to take part in “Good Will Hunting” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wanted this man to take part in “Good Will Hunting”
Will Ahsoka Tano impact “Mandalorian”? You must know this about the role of Rosario Dawson! Will Ahsoka Tano impact “Mandalorian”? You must know this about the role of Rosario Dawson!
Jeremy Lin revealed biggest surprise of his life: and that's about basketball and the NBA! Jeremy Lin revealed biggest surprise of his life: and that's about basketball and the NBA!
Lana Del Rey demonstrated how she's doing makeup! What a cunning girl! Lana Del Rey demonstrated how she's doing makeup! What a cunning girl!
Ed Sheeran lost his Sheeranville in a fight: find out why! Ed Sheeran lost his Sheeranville in a fight: find out why!
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” star, supported Ahmaud Arbery Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” star, supported Ahmaud Arbery
Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19 Idris Elba paid tribute to British rapper Tymusic Chijioke who died from COVID-19
Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron were more than just co-stars of “Descendants” Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron were more than just co-stars of “Descendants”
Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them? Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have become too close. What unites them?
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old