Brie Larson stunned everyone at Captain Marvel premiere. You need to see these photos!
News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-11 21:15:53

Brie Larson arrived at Captain Marvel premiere having an unusual look. Everyone who saw her was deeply impressed.

Brie Larson is known for having starred in several episodes of the comedy series «Community» in 2013–2014. She also appeared in «Saturday Night Live» in 2016. But one of her latest movies is truly great!

Brie Larson performed the heroic role of Captain Marvel in the loud superhero movie «Avengers: Endgame» released in 2019. At the premiere, the actress was wearing a long blue train dress with an open back. One of her fans loved her back so much that he commented it like this: «Cause of death: Brie Larson's back muscles». However, another reader commented that the actress had the same expression through the whole movie.

Brie Larson loves her mother very much, so she wished her a Happy Mother's Day on her Instagram page. In the photo, she's a little girl, aged two or three, hugging her mom. The caption to the photo reads, «I love you Momma».

