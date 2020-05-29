© Instagram / Brie Larson





Brie Larson discussed problems of black and brown communities on her podcast





These days, Brie Larson had a vital virtual conversation about people with a dark color of skin with Christy DeGallerie. Watch the video, you will certainly be inspired.

Brie Larson has starred in a great variety of films and television series with the sitcom «Community» being one of the most popular ones. Larson performed the role of America Rachel in its three episodes. The actress is also known for playing Captain Marvel in the 2019 superhero movie with the same title and Natalie «Envy» Adams in the 2010 action comedy «Scott Pilgrim vs. the World».

© Instagram / Brie Larson





Brie Larson has recently talked to actor, writer and producer Christy DeGallerie live. They touched the topic of murders of black people and now are looking for the ways to support black and white communities. Brie is really awesome for doing this and for using her platform during these hard times. Her listeners appreciate all of the subjects she talks about. They want her to keep doing this when the pandemic is over.

Brie Larson has presented a number of tips on «How to Advocate for Yourself at the Hospital». The drawings say you need to be vulnerable, demand your needs to be met, call your friend for virtual support, ask your questions and write a list of your symptoms.