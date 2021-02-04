© Instagram / Brie Larson





Brie Larson decided to play Captain Marvel in the MCU and will tell you why





Despite a certain amount of disaffected fans, it can be generally said that actress Brie Larson is suitable for the role of Captain Marvel in the MCU. And I want to believe that in future projects of the studio we will be convinced of this.

The Oscar winner recently spoke to WWE superstar Tegan Knox. This video shows Knox wearing a ring gear inspired by Carol Danvers' costume. Fans caught the inspiration right away when a distinctive star could be spotted on the WWE star's chest. During the conversation, Larson revealed exactly what made her accept the role of Captain Marvel in the MCU.

What melts my heart the most is how many different people respond to Carol. It's like you (Tegan Knox) ​​fighting a star, and when I chose the role, I thought, «I want to work really hard to create a character that other people can take, wear and feel power.» It was not about me, but about her and this star, which means something.

The next time we'll see Brie Larson in action is expected to be when Captain Marvel 2 comes out. At the moment, the release of the tape is scheduled for November 11, 2022.